Yet ANOTHER motorist falls foul of the awards ceremony-bound Fishergate Bollard

Preston's infamous Fishergate Bollard has claimed yet another victim...

Pictures submitted to the Post show significant damage to a black Ford Focus which had become wedged on the bollard's plinth.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

The damage to the car comes merely days after the city centre marker was nominated for a top Preston business award - something which has since gone viral.

Only yesterday (Friday, February 16) the Post confirmed that the bollard will be given a seat at the upcoming awards ceremony, and that it is also set to be reinstalled in the next few weeks.

Not another one...

Almost 48,000 people voted for the eight finalists of the City Star Award run by the city's Business Improvement District (BID).

Manager Mark Whittle said: “We have been in contact with the bollard and we are expecting an appearance in some capacity as well as a few other surprises."

