Plans for adventure play centre in Cottam

A children’s adventure play centre in a Lancashire village could be reinvigorated.

If plans get the green light it will mean an extensive play area, including a baby play area and creative and physical play equipment for older children.

Applicant Elaine Cooke wants the area by The Ancient Oak pub in Merry Trees Lane to be called The Kinder Hub.

Proposals for the scheme from agent PWA Planning state: “Internally, the proposed development will include a new café facility with a service area and office.

“A seating area and an extensive play area, which will be sectioned into a baby play area, creative play equipment and physical play equipment.

"Additionally, there will be two party rooms available for private hire, which are screened from the main play area.

“While provision for a café is made, this will be ancillary to the main use of the property as a play barn, allowing for refreshments while people visit the facility.”

The 0.1ha site was formally used as a children’s play area but closed in 2016 when the Ancient Oak public house was acquired by Ember Inns.

Developers say the parking facilities will be shared with the existing public house.

Opening hours will be between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Sunday, to ensure there is limited crossover between the peak hours of both facilities.

The site is located to the south of Merry Tree Lane and to the west of the roundabout with Sir Tom Benson Way.