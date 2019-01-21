PIC GALLERY: Spooky scenes at Preston's Avenham Park as pea-souper fog descends
Much of Lancashire was enveloped in a pea-souper fog this morning prompting spooky scenes including these atmospheric shots at the River Ribble at Avenham Park in Preston.
River Ribble from the bridge - Avenham Park, Preston
Nicola Adam
jpimedia
