Legend Peter Purves in Preston to recreate missing Doctor Who episode from the 60s

Children’s TV legend Peter Purves is back in Preston to recreate a missing Doctor Who episode from the 60s.

Peter, who played Steven Taylor in Doctor Who during the era of the First Doctor, is involved in the project with students from The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

In a Tweet this morning Peter said: “Mission to the Unknown - a complete remake by UCLan students.

“The sets are built, the costumes made, the three-day multi-camera shoot begins this morning at 8.30.

“It is hoped the BBC will release it on DVD.

“This is serious painstaking work.”

Mission to the Unknown is a missing episode of the third season of the British science fiction television series Doctor Who, first broadcast on October 9, 1965.

The story focuses on Space Security Agent Marc Cory, played by Edward de Souza, and his attempts to warn Earth of the Daleks' latest plan.

Although audio recordings of the episode exist, no footage is known to have survived.

Peter, who also presented Blue Peter for 11 years, is being joined at UCLan but fellow actors Edward de Souza and Nick Briggs.

Peter said of the remake: “It is being made as authentically as possible. The cameras are slightly later, but no zoom shots, only tracking and fixed size shots.

“Edward de Souza and I are involved in a filmed Q & A. Nicholas Briggs is the Daleks.”