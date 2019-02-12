Learn the lingo at Spanish language and culture workshops in Preston

Keen travellers can pick up essential Spanish phrases at new language workshops coming to Preston.

The conversation sessions at South American café Cafuné in Market Place will kick off with a free taster morning.

Promotional material for the informal sessions said: “Want to speak a bit of the lingo on your next holiday to Spain or South America?

“Come and learn with us over a coffee in a fun and relaxed Latin American atmosphere.

“Get to know the culture, the food and the music. Our community is open to everyone.

“Make 2019 the year you learn Spanish with us.”

Organised by Casa Latina, the sessions will be held with a native teacher and as well as picking up vital phrases such as how to order a beer – una cerveza, por favor – participants will get the chance to explore a little bit of the culture over a coffee.

A spokesman for the event said: “We believe it is important to learn any language in a practical way, getting to know the culture, the food, the music, the people, the places, the history. This is how we fall in love with a language as it helps us to understand the people and their way of thinking.

“Language learning should also be fun and should take place in a relaxed immersive environment.

“Each week we will explore a different South American country, learning new vocabulary and expressions through structured practice.”

The free taster workshop takes place on Monday, February 25 from 10am until 11.30am.