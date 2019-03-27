Korean Billy is back in Preston, presumably to practice his Lancashire accent

Internet sensation Korean Billy tweeted his arrival in Preston today, in what was to be a very brief stop.

While changing trains, he had time to take a quick selfie in front of Preston train station, and said how much he missed the city.

"I could drop by good old Preston for changing a train here. I spent half a year here as an exchange student 4 years ago. Good to be here again!" he said.

The You Tube blogger, who has over 100,000 subscribers, shot to fame by recording himself attempting various regional UK dialects.

His take on Lancastrian featured words like 'oreet', 'gradely', 'jiggered', 'baggin', 'cracking flags' and 'corporation pop' and featured images of Preston's Harris Museum and Art Gallery and Avenham Park.

Real name Seong-Jae Kong, the 27-year-old from Seoul once lived in Preston for six months and went to the University of Central Lancashire as an exchange student.

And although ‘Billy’ admits his Lancashire accent isn’t perfect, the video has still racked up more than 28,000 views.

Other dialects in his repertoire include Liverpool, Black Country, Sunderland, Dundee and Dublin.