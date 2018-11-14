Hip hop group Blazin’ Squad to count down New Year chimes at Preston’s Bongo’s Bingo

Noughties hip hop group Blazin’ Squad are to count down to the New Year at Preston’s Bongo’s Bingo.

It will be the final show of the year at the larger then life version of Bingo at The Guild.

Promotional material for the event states: “Bongo’s Bingo is incredibly proud to reveal its spectacular final show of the year to see out 2018 in Preston in truly epic style.

“Returning to The Guild once more, Monday, December 31 crowns a huge year in the city for Bongo’s Bingo and the thousands of people who have partied at each show.

“And after Preston has already seen The Vengaboys, Alice DJ, Fuse ODG and B*Witched in the last few months at Bongo’s Bingo, it wouldn’t be NYE without some more very special guests joining in for the biggest night of the year.

“This time Blazin’ Squad will be performing at the show and helping everyone see out 2018 in amazing style.

“The guys had seven top ten UK hits at their immense peak, including Crossroads, with their unique brand of hip-hop garnering praise across the country.

“This is an incredible chance to see one of the UK’s best loved and iconic bands back at their best at this special Bongo’s Bingo event.”

Bongo’s Bingo is an insane mix of a live show, a rave and heads-down game of bingo, with dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling, audience participation, countless hands-in-the-air anthems each night.

Tickets for the show are on sale now from www.bongosbingo.co.uk