Help fundraise to replace homeless man's sleeping bag burned by youths in Preston

Good Samaritans have launched a fundraiser to replace a sleeping bag belonging to a homeless man after it was set alight by youths in Preston.

A video circulating on Facebook shows a group of teenagers threatening a homeless man in Preston with a knife - before burning his bedding.

Police are now trying to locate the man, who was sleeping in the Market Car Park when he was approached by the young people on Saturday, September 8.

The video was posted earlier this week by North East comedian Robin Armstrong who claimed it was filmed in Blackpool. He later clarified the post to say it in fact happened in Preston.

Since then a crowdfunder has been launched with a £500 target to give to a charity in Preston to replace the man’s belongings.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adam-hawkins?utm_term=yZr7Q6g6a