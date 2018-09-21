Grime artist Tinchy Stryder’s Preston gig cancelled

Grime artist Tinchy Stryder’s Preston gig has been cancelled.

The rapper had been due to perform live at the Roper Hall on Thursday, September 27 but now the plug has been pulled on the event .

A spokesman at Roper Hall said: "The promotional company has cancelled the event. We were only hosting as a venue."

Tinchy Stryder, real name Kwasi Danquah, rose to popularity with the song Take Me Back, a collaboration with Taio Cruz, which peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart in January 2009.

He then released the aptly named song Number 1, a collaboration with N-Dubz, which entered the UK chart at number one on 26 April 2009.

Stryder’s recordings date back to 1998. He appeared in 2000 on pirate radio along with Dizzee Rascal and Wiley,and was part of grime collective and record production team Ruff Sqwad from 2001.