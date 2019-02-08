Residents living near the Royal Preston Hospital don't want parking restrictions, and here's why:

Residents living near the Royal Preston Hospital have accused highways chiefs of a “complete overreaction”, after new parking restrictions were announced.

Letters have been issued to residents of Sharoe Mount Avenue, Fulwood (pictured), stating that on one side of the road, there will be two-hour parking restrictions, and soon, on the other side, there will be no waiting at any time from Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Lancashire County Council claim the move is to ease problems of hospital parking in residential areas.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It means residents can’t park outside their own homes.

“We have written in four or five times, asking for resident parking, but we never get any response.

“We know that lots of people around here do have problems, but we’ve never had issues of people parking outside our house for the hospital, so I don’t know who has complained and who wins here.

“We’re not happy with the way it’s been done, it sounds like a complete overreaction by the council.”

The women said she now faces parking streets away or paying to convert her garden, drop a kerb and move a lamp.

Councillor Keith Sedgewick said he disagreed that only residents were parking on the road.

He said: “A lot of people in the area are happy that action is being taken to bring restrictions in, but there are some difficulties. The County have been to speak to residents and seem to have taken a blanket approach here.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said the restrictions were agreed by cabinet members on December 3 “and are generally supported by residents”.

Streets affected are: Beech Drive, Janice Drive, Broadway, Masonwood, Sharoe Mount Avenue, Heaton Mount Avenue, Moorfields Avenue and Longfield.

Lines are currently being painted and they will become enforceable in coming weeks.

The spokesman added that the majority of properties in affected areas have off road parking available and do not quality for parking permits.