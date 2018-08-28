First World War Tommy figure could come to Grimsargh

A First World War Tommy figure could be coming to Grimsargh.

Members of the village’s parish council are going to discuss the possibility at a meeting coming up next month.

The Tommy would be a way to mark the 100th anniversary this year of the end of the First World War.

Chairman Lindsay Philipson of the parish authority said: “At the moment its just a suggestion. It’s got to be discussed.

“Myself and Sue Whittam, the clerk, were having a chat with one of our residents who is the High Sheriff of Lancashire this year and he was saying that they are looking into getting some around the county.

“I have seen them before and I thought it would be a nice idea to get one possibly to put near our First World War memorial in Preston Road.

“We will have to see if its possible. It’s up for discussion.

“It’s very early days.

“It’s simply an idea that will come out at a discussion.”

Coun Philipson said that if the idea for the Tommy were to go ahead she would hope that the Tommy would be in place by Armistice Day on Sunday, November 11.

She said: “We have a small ceremony there anyway every year.”

According to Grimsnargh Parish Council agenda the estimated cost of the Tommy would be £750.

The plans for the Tommy will be considered at a Grimsnargh Parish Council meeting on Thursday, September, 6 at 7.30 pm at the Village Hall in Preston Road.

In Preston there are three Tommy figures planned for the commemoration.

The North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce is bringing three six foot high figures to be placed on three roundabouts on one of Preston’s busiest roads, Eastway in Fulwood.

The figures have been bought from charity There But Not There which has released a range of them this centenary year, with proceeds going to military charities.

Tommy figures are already placed across the county, including at Preston railway station and in Lancaster and Accrington.