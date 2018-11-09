Fears of joy riders over designs for housing estate at former Ribbleton Hospital site

Residents warned against a cut through at a new housing development at the former Ribbleton Hospital site.

They had a chance to look at plans for up to 139 homes at the Millar Road site at a consultation evening hosted by landowner, Homes England.

One resident, who did not want to be named but lives nearby in The Green, said: “The only concern are the motorbikers because they just raz everywhere. The housing is alright but we don’t want the motorbikers going through the estate.”

Road designs for the scheme show that entries onto the estate would be through Sandycroft, a cul-de-sac, and Miller Road.

Coun Nicholas Pomfret, who represents Ribbleton at Preston City Council, warned that if Sandycroft was linked up to make a cut through residents would be against plans.

Speaking at the consultation at Sir Tom Finney Community High School he said: “Sandycroft has been a quite cul-de-sac for 40 years. If you join both entrances and make it a through road the chances are it’s going to create a rat run. There’s already joy riders shooting around.”

Discussing the issue with coun Pomfret, Homes England transport planner Aaron Tilley said that installing bollards in the through road “was an option”.

Other representatives said that design plans for the houses were “purely indicative” at this point.