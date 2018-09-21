DJ Basshunter plays at opening night for Ballers Sports bar in Preston

Have your say

A new all-American sports bar in Preston celebrated its launch night with a visit from international DJ Basshunter.

Based in Friargate, Ballers opened after a £300,000 refurbishment.

It kicked off in style welcoming dance artist Basshunter to a student night on Wednesday.

Lee Johnson, a spokesman for the bar, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. It was really really busy, it went down really well.

“We wanted to bring something a little bit different to Preston.

“We wanted to make it as authentic as possible - even down to the jello shots that are massive in America. Our staff also wear an American football jersey as uniform.”

Ballers Sports Bar, owned by the Besides Friends Group, boasts the largest LED TV wall in the North West.

The bar is set to host all major live sporting games. It will have more than 30 screens showing football, rugby, motorsport and American football.

The new venture is billed as “the ultimate destination for the serious sports lover.”

Entrepreneurs, Darren Ofsarnie, Haydn Price and Francis Falodun are the three behind Ballers.

The trio have spent the last 12 months completing extensive market research in and around the USA.

They concluded Preston would be an ideal venue for their new Ballers bar brand.

There are four dedicated separate zones at the venue, each with a different sport and sound.

The food menu offers light bites from various US states, including sliders, quesadillas, mac and cheese, wings, Kansas City ribs and Kentucky chilli.

There are two floors of music every weekend and a specialist designed theatre seating area suitable for comedy nights and retro film screenings.

Ballers replaces the Placebo bar in Friargate, which only opened last December in the premises formerly occupied by Mac’s Bar.

There are already two events lined up at the bar. Students can look forward to meeting Adam from reality TV show Love Island who will be visiting the new sports bar to meet freshers on Wednesday, September 26.

Another date in the diary at Ballers is the boxing match between unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin today.

Regular features will include a student society night on Wednesdays and Bandeoke – karaoke to a live band – on Thursdays.