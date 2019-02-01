Demolition of Barton's Boar's Head Inn tipped for refusal

The future of a pub to the north of Preston could be safe as plans to demolish it are recommended for refusal by the city’s planners.

Barton NWL Properties has applied for the demolition of the closed Boars Head Inn in Garstang Road, Barton.

But, ahead of a development meeting next week where the plans are due to be tabled, officers have advised members of Preston City Council (PCC) to refuse the application arguing that no plans for the future use of the site had been submitted.

Planning documents from PCC state: “The proposed demolition of the non-designated heritage asset would result in the total loss of the asset without adequate justification and without any future plans for the redevelopment of the site.

“The proposal would leave a cleared site in the centre of the village which would have a significant detrimental impact on the setting of the adjacent Grade II listed church.”

The recommendation for refusal comes as residents and politicians lodged numerous objections to the demolition with planners.

Barton Parish Council objected to the application on the grounds that the building is listed as an Asset of Community Value and it is also on the local list of non-designated heritage assets.

Objections received from members of the public include that the applicant has “intentionally let the building fall into disrepair”, that it would mean the “loss of a heritage asset without adequate justification” and that the building is a non-designated heritage asset dating back to the 1800’s.

The MP for Wyre and Preston North Ben Wallace also sent PCC a letter of objection echoing similar points.