CQC watchdog says Preston Glades Care Home has improved still in special measures

A care home in Ribbleton remains in special measures following a second inspection since the intervention launched.

Preston Glades Care Home in Miller Road, Ribbleton is now rated as Requires Improvement according to the latest report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

This is a step up from being rating Inadequate after its inspection in May 2018 but still not enough to be taken out of special measures.

The CQC report, published on January 1, stated: “At this inspection visit carried out in December 2018, we found the registered provider had worked hard to make improvements but not all required improvements had been made. We found not all improvements had been made to ensure people received their medicines safely. Good practice guidance had not been consistently implemented to ensure the safe management of medicines.”

Preston Glades Care Home is registered to provide accommodation for up to 65 people who require nursing or personal care including patients with dementia.

At the time of the inspection visit 45 people were receiving care and support at the home.

Following the latest visit from the watchdog the report stated: “The service remains in special measures as one of the key questions remains inadequate. Services in special measures will be kept under review and, if we have not taken immediate action to propose to cancel the provider’s registration of the service, will be inspected again within six months.

“The expectation is that providers found to have been providing inadequate care should have made significant improvements within this timeframe.”

Preston Glades Care Home has been approached for a comment.