Complaints over bus station toilets

Passengers and drivers have complained about a lack of working toilets at Preston Bus Station.

Passengers say they were told on Friday the toilets were out of action. One bus driver who contacted the Post on Saturday morning said that was still the case and he'd been told a drain issue was to blame.

The driver said: "It's left us with no toilet facilities - which is hard when you've been driving for three hours."

A bus customer called Andy tweeted on Friday: "Gents' toilets on bus station out of order. Nearest Market toilet? When waiting for a bus? Why not open toilets at top of bus station as it was when gents was shut for 2 months?"

The Post has so far been unable to reach Lancashire County Council for a response. The station is currently undergoing major redevelopment work.