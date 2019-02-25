Children can go on space adventure in science and storytelling event in Preston

Children can go on a space adventure as part of a science and storytelling event.

Youngsters will get the chance to look through telescopes, listen to a story in a Planetarium and finish by making a model of the Moon.

A spokesman for the We Share the Same Moon event said: “Join Storyteller Cassandra Wye and Astronomer Megan Argo on an amazing science and storytelling adventure - to the Moon and back.

"It celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing through Science and Story.

"The event will start with observing the Moon through Alston’s telescopes - weather permitting, followed by storytelling in the Planetarium, and finish with making a Moon model to take home.”

We Share the Same Moon is recommended for children aged between five and 11 years old.

The Alston Observatory in Alston Lane will be open for the event on Saturday, March 9 from 5pm with activities running from 5.30 until 7pm.

Tickets are free but due to limited space they must be booked in advance.

Stargazing nights at the observatory are also extending on after the Winter months to March for one extra evening.

Tours of the historic and modern telescopes, planetarium shows and short talks will take place on Wednesday, March 6 at 6pm-7.45pm and 8.15pm-10pm.

A spokesman from The University of Central Lancashire’s Jeremiah Horrocks Institute said: “If the weather is suitable visitors will also be able to look through our collection of telescopes including the state-of-the-art 0.7m Moses Holden Telescope.”