A build for up to 111 homes at land in Broughton has been given the green light.

Councillors at Preston City Council voted the plans for land behind 126A Whittingham Lane through seven to five yesterday.

The proposals, which include the demolition of 126A Whittingham Lane, were opposed by residents in the area, chairman of Broughton Parish Council coun Pat Hastings and city coun Lona Smith.

