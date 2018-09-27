Vote to help shape Broughton's future

The countdown to a referendum to adopt a specific neighbourhood plan for Broughton is on.

Villagers hope that, if the proposals are voted through, they will be able to take more control, shaping the development and growth of the area.

Pat Hastings, chairman of Broughton Parish Council, says that because Preston City Council cannot demonstrate a five year housing supply the village is suffering from over development.

She said that the Broughton Neighbourhood Plan would allow the villagers to “go back to using the ordinary planning application so that housing developments won’t go through ad hoc.”

Pat added: “The next stage of the process is a referendum on whether to adopt the Plan.

“At this referendum we need 50 per cent of the people who vote to agree with the plan and we need to make sure a good proportion of the parish comes out to vote.

“This vote is not at the same time as any other election so we have to make sure that everyone is aware and comes along that can or registers for a postal vote.

“After this the plan has one final hurdle - it needs to be agreed by the city council then it becomes statute.

“All those on the electoral register of the civil parish will be able to vote.”

In the countdown to the vote Pat is appealing for volunteers to come forward and contact the parish council in order to help out with a ‘Yes’ campaign.

The referendum date has now been set for Thursday, October 18.