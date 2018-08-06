This is the jaw-dropping moment a motorist had to contend with a tricky road hazard - when a SAS HELICOPTER almost lands on a misty countryside lane.

Driver Brian Weatherall, 45, had been driving over Kirkstone Pass in Cumbria when he had to slam the breaks on.

Watch moment chopper almost grazes hillside road in foggy condition

During the 37 second footage, a dark image of the aircraft comes quickly through the fog while almost skimming the stone wall.

The helicopter is believed to be a SAS chopper carrying out manoeuvres in the treacherous conditions.

Describing the moment, civil engineer Brian, of Durham, North East, said: "I just couldn't believe it, I've never seen anything like it.

"I was on holiday at the time and the roads were bad so I was taking it steady on the steep hill.

"It happened about 2pm and I had the whole family in the car, it really was quite something - and a lucky escape."

Brian said after he realised the near miss he said it was "pretty awesome" to witness such an event.

He added: "It does make you feel safe when you see how our forces can fly a helicopter."

The British Special Forces have been contacted for comment.