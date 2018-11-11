Stolen quad bikes and trailer recovered in police raids in Leyland and Lostock Hall

Have your say

Five stolen quad bikes and a trailer were recovered as police carried out raids in Leyland and Lostock Hall.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "A male from the Lostock Hall area has been arrested and has currently been released under investigation while our enquiries continue. "

The two warrants formed part of a national, rural crime day of action.

Contact police with information relating to the theft or sale of farm machinery in the area on 101 or at Craig.McCabe@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact crimestoppers anonymously.