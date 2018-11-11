Stolen quad bikes and trailer recovered in police raids in Leyland and Lostock Hall

Stolen quad bikes and trailer recovered in police raids in Leyland and Lostock Hall
Five stolen quad bikes and a trailer were recovered as police carried out raids in Leyland and Lostock Hall.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "A male from the Lostock Hall area has been arrested and has currently been released under investigation while our enquiries continue. "

The two warrants formed part of a national, rural crime day of action.

Contact police with information relating to the theft or sale of farm machinery in the area on 101 or at Craig.McCabe@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact crimestoppers anonymously.