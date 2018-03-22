Pop star Peyton Shayler from LA travels to Leyland to perform for Worden Academy students

A Hollywood pop star is to perform live on stage for school students in Leyland.

Peyton Shayler, a 14-year-old singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, has already topped UK charts with her debut track Waiting.

She will be making a special visit to Worden Academy as part of a nation-wide tour to promote her new single Needed Space.

Speaking ahead of her visit on Friday, March 23 Peyton said: “I’ve been working so hard over the past year. It’s crazy to think that not too long ago I only dreamed of something like this happening, and now it’s a reality. It’s scary and exciting at the same time. I really hope to inspire others that they can achieve whatever they set their mind to.

“I have never visited the UK before. I’m really excited to not only showcase my songs to young people here, but talk about going to school in California and being a teenager growing up in the United States.”

Assistant headteacher Laura Wood at Worden Academy said: “Pupils in years seven to nine will be able to watch the performance on Friday morning.

“We hope to positively impact on the futures of young people.”

Peyton learnt that her song Waiting peaked at number seven in the Music Week club charts during the Christmas holidays.

Written by Carlos Battey, who has penned hits for artists including Justin Bieber and Madonna, it had beaten off competition from the likes of Jason Derulo and Pink. Tweeting at the time Peyton said: “My track has entered the UK Club Charts this week! Soo happy!”

Peyton’s latest single Needed Space is now available for pre-order on iTunes, to be released on March 30.