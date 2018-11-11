Leyland honours centenary of the end of the First World War Leyland honours centenary of the end of the First World War Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Thousands came to pay their respects in Leyland, marking 100 years since the end of the First World War. A parade led members of the public to the remembrance day service at the war memorial in Church Road where wreaths were laid. Leyland honours centenary of the end of the First World War Leyland woman to shave hair for her niece who has NMO