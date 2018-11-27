Hot pot

Lancashire Day: The best views and food on the internet today!

What a day to be in Lancashire.

As we celebrate the best county in the land, take a look at some of the best tweets about Lancashire Day we could find, and boy, it's making us hungry..

Terrific views of St Annes, Blackpool, Chorley and Burnley, from photographer @PaulJHeyes

1. Stunning photography

Terrific views of St Annes, Blackpool, Chorley and Burnley, from photographer @PaulJHeyes
other
Buy a Photo
That's tea sorted, thanks to @SeagullSandy

2. Chippy tea?

That's tea sorted, thanks to @SeagullSandy
other
Buy a Photo
"Lancaster will never *not* be home to me, and I'll never not be a northerner", says @m_mdncs

3. Northern and pround

"Lancaster will never *not* be home to me, and I'll never not be a northerner", says @m_mdncs
other
Buy a Photo
Peculiar, but we have to admit, that's a fine idea from @MarleysPizzaUK

4. Italian-Lancashire fusion

Peculiar, but we have to admit, that's a fine idea from @MarleysPizzaUK
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3