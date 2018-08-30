Prisoner convicted for robbery is on the run after escaping from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

A man is on the run after escaping from a Lancashire prison.

Adrian Gilworth, 34, formerly of Ashton under Lyne, Greater Manchester, went missing from HMP Kirkham yesterday (August 29).

He is described as white, 6ft to 6ft 2in tall, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He a tattoo on his neck of ‘Ruby' and tattoos of ‘Claire’ and a tribal tattoo on his arm.

He also has a tattoo on his left leg of the name ‘Jasmin’ as well as a clock face on his right left and the name ‘Lucas’.

Gilworth was jailed in 2017 for robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has links to the Lancashire and Greater Manchester areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Have you seen Adrian Gilworth? We want to find him after he absconded from HMP Kirkham.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email Westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1434 of August 29.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.