Twinkling trees light up Holy Trinity Church in Hoghton

Have your say

A Christmas tree made of travel brochures was the main attraction at a festival.

Villagers in Hoghton got their creative hats on to come up with sparkling designs at a Christmas tree and crib festival at Holy Trinity Church.

A Christmas tree made of travel brochures was the main attraction at a festival.

Veronica Roper, a PCC member, said: “The theme was Jesus is light of the world and the paper tree made of travel brochures was really very clever.

“Bishop Julian (Henderson) came along and opened the festival on the Friday.

“We had a Christmas fair alongside the trees and cribs and on the Saturday night we had a carol service with mince pies and mulled wine.

“It was smashing. We raised at least £1,500 for the church.”

Villagers in Hoghton got their creative hats on to come up with sparkling designs at a Christmas tree and crib festival at Holy Trinity Church.

It is the third Christmas tree and crib festival hosted by Holy Trinity.

The church also hosts a popular jigsaw festival in the summer months.