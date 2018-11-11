Santas take on Jingle All The Way walk from Chorley to Rivington Pike for children’s hospice Derian House

Have your say

Hundreds of Santas took part in the Jingle All The Way walk from Chorley to Rivington Pike for children’s hospice Derian House.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Mayor Margaret Lees, Warrington Wolves player Josh Charnley, boxer Jack Catterall and Chorley Silver Band all joined the throng of walkers on Saturday.

Santas take on Jingle All The Way walk from Chorley to Rivington Pike for childrens hospice Derian House

Organiser Neil Hailwood, 46, said: “It went amazingly well.

“We had 357 turn up and we raised just over £10,000 but we are still counting.

“I have 60 buckets and the raffle money yet to count.

“I think we’ll get more than £16,000 which is what we got last year.

Santas take on Jingle All The Way walk from Chorley to Rivington Pike for childrens hospice Derian House

“Everybody had a really good day.

“We were walking in the street and we had drivers slowing down and people who were literally emptying their wallets to give to us.

“One of the Santas got on a bus and got all the passengers to give money.”