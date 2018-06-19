Restaurant races up award ladder arriving at number six in the country

A star Lancashire chef and restaurateur has sped to the top of a list of the best eateries in the UK.

Mark Birchall, born in Adlington, near Chorley, only opened Moor Hall in March 2017.

Last year it ranked at number 70 on the Restaurant Magazine’s National Restaurant Awards but a lot can happen in a year and his Michelin-starred establishment has raced up the awards ladder and now ranks at number six.

Mark, who started his career washing dishes in a pub, said: “We are thrilled to have been named number six in this year’s National Restaurant Awards, it’s a huge achievement from last years position at number 70, and really shows the hard work and commitment the whole team have put in.”

The much-coveted awards were announced on Monday, June 11.

Tweeting afterwards Mark, a former Runshaw College student, said: “This is such a fantastic achievement by our team who consistently deliver a great experience.”

Mark’s impressive CV over the past 15 years includes top roles at outstanding venues.

Most recently he was executive chef at the two Michelin star L’Enclume in Cartmel in Cumbria. He has worked at the county’s other one Michelin star venue Northcote Manor, at Langho, near Preston.

He gained recognition when he won the Roux Scholarship, the premier competition for chefs in the UK, in 2011.