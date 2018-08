Have your say

Firefighters battled a garage fire in Hesketh Bank this afternoon.

The garage Moss Lane was "well alight" when fire crews arrived just after 3.20pm.

Firefighters used breath masks and two jets to put the fire out and stop it from spreading to the conservatory.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was within the detached garage with fears of it spreading to the conservatory."