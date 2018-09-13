Free dog MOT checks are coming to Lancashire thanks to vet charity PDSA

Have your say

Vet charity PDSA is returning to Lancashire to offer free health MOTs to dogs as part of its campaign mission for every pet to have a happy and healthy life.

Part of this year’s PetWise tour, the scheme is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and is travelling across the UK providing free health checks and offering expert pet care advice.

PDSA Vet Nurse Tina Scrafton with PetCheck visitor Mitsy

The charity will set up shop at Buttermere Community Centre in Butteremere Road, Chorley, on Thursday September 27 from 10am to 5pm.

It will also be in Roach Green, Whelley, Wigan on Friday September 28 from 10am to 5pm.

PDSA Vet Nurse Rebecca Schofield will deliver PDSA’s specially developed ‘PetWise’ MOT for every dog, which assesses the five elements pets need to be healthy and happy, known as the welfare needs.

PDSA's vet nurses with the PetCheck vehicle

These are diet, environment, companionship, behaviour and health.

A simple traffic light system gives each pet a score, and a personalised action plan to help owners improve their pet’s wellbeing.

Additional services including nail clipping, ear cleaning and microchipping (which is now a legal requirement for all dogs) are also available free of charge, although donations are welcome. Cats Protection neutering vouchers are also available.

Rebecca said: “We would love to catch up on the progress of all the dogs we saw on our last visit, and meet any that didn’t manage to get to us.

PDSA Community Vet Nurse Rebecca Schofield

"We expect to be busy, so we advise pet owners to call and make an appointment.

"By offering free, friendly advice and support, we can help owners make small changes that often make big differences to the wellbeing of pets in Chorley and Wigan.”

Appointments should be booked in advance by calling 01952 797306.

More information is available on PDSA’s website at www.pdsa.org.uk/petcheck