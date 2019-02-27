Euxton travellers' eviction: Travellers at former pub in Euxton served eviction notice

Have your say

Travellers who have set up camp at a former pub in Chorley have been given until the morning to leave.

Members of the community pulled up with three caravans at the former Railway Pub in Euxton at around midday today.

Court enforcement specialist Gareth Hegarty, who visited the group this evening, said: “We have served them a notice to vacate the land.

“We have given them until tomorrow morning.

“Agents will be back on site at 8am to evict them.”

Amanda Hilton is transforming the old pub in Wigan Road into a nursery for a new branch of her Nature Trail Nursery business.

She said: "There's three caravans and four cars.

"But they've already set up a 'U shape' on the site so I'm worried there might be more on the way."

Amanda contacted Chorley Council over the situation, which she said referred her to court enforcement officers.

A council spokesman said the authority was aware of the encampment and has been down to to a site visit.

They added that it was up to the owners to instruct solicitors to enforce removal because the travellers had moved onto private property rather than public land.

The building, which was a pub for 40 years, is being transformed by the Nature Trail Nursery team into another branch, with some 22 jobs created, after Chorley Council granted planning permission last year.