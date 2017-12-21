Chorley actor Aedan Duckworth lands role in Hollyoaks

Young actor Aedan Duckworth is swapping Lancashire for the bright lights of soap land after landing a role in Hollyoaks.

The 16-year-old has been cast as Luke Morgan’s secret son, Oliver, in the Channel Four hit show.

Before he walks the streets of Chester though, the former pupil of Parklands High School in Chorley will also appear in the hit BBC One drama, Loves, Lies and Records this Thursday at 9pm as Mark Stanley’s son, Jaden.

Aedan is represented by Scream Management, a Lancashire-based talent agency, which works with youngsters to get them starring roles in some of the biggest shows on the small screen.

He was cast as a new regular for Hollyoaks after being scouted as part of a Lime Pictures casting initiative.

Aedan has already filmed the scenes which will air in the new year when he turns up with his mum, Scarlett, played by Footballer’s Wives star Susie Amy.

The teenager is set to play a major part in a storyline which will tell viewers about his estranged dad’s backstory.

He said: “I started a fortnight ago and it was in at the deep end from the beginning. I had to spend my whole second day of filming crying!

“It’s been fantastic to work with Gary Lucy (Luke) and Susie. I look forward to getting to work with more of the cast over the coming year.”

Aedan will appear in Hollyoaks in the new year on weeknights on Channel Four at 6.30pm and on E4 at 7pm.

Aedan’s mum Jenny said her son only had GCSE drama experience. She said: “We took him to all the screenings. The casting is quite a long process and then to get through to the final, we were ecstatic. We are very proud of him.”

Jessica Bell, talent agent for Scream Management, said: “We are delighted that Aedan has landed a role with one of the best soaps on TV. “He has shown real promise and ambition since we brought him into the agency and we and we are very proud of his achievements so far.

“He is one to watch and we wish him all the best for his future in the show and his career.”