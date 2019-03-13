18 Lancashire foods, drinks and dishes everyone should try at least once Everyone loves a little indulgence, and here in Lancashire we are masters of it. Here are 18 unique dishes and delicacies everyone in Lancashire should try at least once. 1. Lancashire Hotpot Lancashire hotpot is a stew originating from Lancashire in the North West of England. It consists of lamb or mutton and onion, topped with sliced potatoes and baked in a heavy pot on a low heat. other Buy a Photo 2. Pea Wet Whereas Mushy Peas are mushy and thick, pea wet is the water that's left behind after the peas are made other Buy a Photo 3. Bowland Beer Bowland Brewery started life as a microbrewery on the edge of the Forest of Bowland, making a selection of beers named after the scenery and wildlife of this picturesque corner of Lancashire. other Buy a Photo 4. Treacle Toffee Treacle toffee is a hard, brittle toffee associated with Halloween and Guy Fawkes Night other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5