WWE superstar set to wow city crowds once again

One of the world’s top wrestling superstars is making a sensational return to Preston’s premier wrestling company.

WWE superstar Apollo Crews is set to make a dramatic comeback to Preston City Wrestling in the PCW Road to Glory 2018 tournament being held on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at Preston’s Evoque nightclub in Church Street.

PCW founder and owner Steven Fludder. Photo: PCW.

PCW founder and owner, Steven Fludder, said: “Apollo was a friend to the PCW team and loved by all the fans during his two years of working for PCW from 2013 to 2015.

“I was proud when the WWE signed him and even prouder for him when he made the full WWE roster and is now seen by millions every week on WWE TV.

“To have the opportunity to have him back for one night is amazing for me, the team and mostly the fans, who have followed his journey from day one.

“I guarantee that Evoque Preston will be electric on February 10 2018.”

Taking to social media, PCW thanked the WWE – who have a strong working relationship with independent wrestling companies throughout the UK – as well as wrestling superstars Triple H and William Regal for making the return possible.

Apollo – real name Sesugh Uhaa – wrestled under the pseudonym ‘Uhaa Nation’ when he first arrived at PCW in 2013, soon after which he quickly became a full time roster member.

The 30-year-old was previously PCW Heavyweight Champion from November 2014 to March 2015.

As well as Apollo, PCW has also had guest appearances from various other WWE superstars including ‘The Phenomenal One’ AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Goldust, and Kevin Owens.

Last week saw wrestler Rhio become the first PCW Academy product and Preston-native to win the company’s internationally-recognised women’s title.