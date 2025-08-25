World Fireworks Championships are back - here's everything you need to know

Blackpool’s skies will light up this autumn as the World Fireworks Championship returns with three spectacular Saturday night shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is it?

The World Fireworks Championship is one of the UK’s biggest free pyrotechnic spectacles bringing top international display teams to Blackpool for three dazzling, choreographed shows set to music.

Launches take place from the beach in front of the iconic Blackpool Tower attracting tens of thousands of spectators each night.

When?

There are three Saturday evening shows to enjoy in 2025:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 13

September 27

October 11

Entertainment starts from 7:30pm,with fireworks firing at around 8:30pm (weather permitting).

Fireworks shine over Blackpool homes. | Steve Eaves

Where is it and how do I watch?

The best views are from Tower Festival Headland on the Central Promenade, between Central Pier and North Pier.

The event is completely free to attend, making it one of Blackpool’s most popular annual highlights.

What to expect

Each show is a fully choreographed performance with fireworks set to a specially selected soundtrack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Promenade fills quickly, so it’s best to arrive early, dress for the seaside weather and plan ahead for busy crowds when leaving.

Travel & parking

Allow extra time: Roads and parking get very busy. If you’re driving, it’s best to use car parks further south and hop on the tram to reach the Headland.

Be tram-aware: Blackpool’s tramway remains operational during the event, so keep clear of the tracks.

Accessibility: The Headland and Promenade are broad and flat, but arriving early helps secure a comfortable viewing spot.

All displays are weather dependent and coastal conditions can change quickly. Bring warm layers and waterproofs just in case.

Stewards will be on hand for guidance and visitors are reminded that professional filming and photography often take place during the event.

Who’s competing?

The competing countries are announced closer to the event with each nation showcasing its creativity and technical skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous year’s contest saw fierce competition, with Poland taking the title over strong rivals.

The World Fireworks Championship is an unforgettable mix of music, light and colour - making it one of the must-see events in Blackpool’s entertainment calendar.