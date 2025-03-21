Death in Paradise will not be on TV this week 🌴

Fans will have to wait an extra seven days for the series 14 finale.

But why is it not on the BBC as usual?

Death in Paradise viewers are being reminded that the beloved crime series will not be on TV as usual tonight. The long-running show is taking a week break because of Red Nose Day.

The BBC is hosting the annual TV extravaganza this evening - as Comic Relief celebrates its 40th birthday. See who will be hosting the special as an all-star cast is announced.

But when will Death in Paradise be back? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Death in Paradise not on TV today?

DI Mervin Wilson and the rest of the Saint-Marie police force are taking a week off. The long-running crime drama will not be on as usual today (March 21).

BBC is hosting the 2025 edition of Comic Relief - with the telecast starting at 7pm and running through to 10.40pm. It runs through the usual time slot for Death in Paradise - causing the show to be pulled from the schedule tonight.

It will be back next Friday (March 28) with the series 14 season finale.

When is the Death in Paradise series 14 finale?

The last episode of the current season of the long-running crime series will finally arrive on Friday March 21. It is a week later than you might have been expecting.

The BBC preview for the episode reads: “Mervin is about to fly home but finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation when a body is discovered in his shack. As Mervin professes his innocence, the team can’t work out how the victim ended up inside a locked building with no sign of forced entry.

“The woman's identity remains elusive until they discover she was volunteering at a local turtle conservation charity, and suspicion falls on her colleagues. Meanwhile, Selwyn grapples with his most difficult decision yet when he delivers some personal news to Mervin that turns everything on its head.”

