The Apprentice winner for 2025 has been revealed.

Lord Alan Sugar has announced his latest business partner.

But who proved victorious in the final?

After 12 weeks of fierce competition, the winner of The Apprentice for 2025 has been revealed. It came down to one final boardroom before Lord Alan Sugar picked his next business partner.

The winner will receive a £250,000 investment from the BBC star. It was a dramatic conclusion that was worthy of marking the show’s 20th year on TV.

But who walked away as the winner? Here’s all you need to know:

Who was in The Apprentice 2025 final?

Anisa Khan and Dean Franklin go head-to-head in the final of The Apprentice 2025. | BBC/Freemantle Media

Don’t read further if you haven’t watched The Apprentice Series 19 final.

The show started with 18 candidates but over the course of 11 previous weeks they had been whittled down to just two. The final five faced the dreaded interviews last week - and Lord Sugar fired three of them.

It meant that the two finalists were Anisa Khan and Dean Franklin. But only one of them could win the £250,000 investment.

What was the challenge in The Apprentice final?

For the last task of the 2025, the two remaining candidates were tasked with launching the very businesses they want Lord Sugar to invest in. Plenty of familiar faces returned to help Anisa and Dean create brands and advertising campaigns.

The two finalists then had to deliver the pitch of their lives to industry experts - and Lord Sugar. However it all came down to one final trip to the boardroom and a last grilling.

Who won The Apprentice 2025?

Dean Franklin was announced as the winner of The Apprentice series 19. He walks away with the £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

Business mogul Lord Alan Sugar will once again invest £250,000 in a partnership with an entrepreneur. | BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

What happened in the final? Recap

Anisa and Dean first had to assemble teams from returning candidates - with the former getting the first pick after winning the coin toss. They then had to split up their teams to come up with brands and advertising campaigns.

Both of the finalists opted to be on the brand side - delegating the adverts to the sub-teams. Following the feedback from Lord Sugar last week, Anisa has pivoted fully to dark kitchens.

For Dean, recently fired Liam Snelling came up with a pitch for the air con advert. He wanted to set it in a bedroom and show off that it provides heat as well as cooling.

Anisa’s team had a bit of a struggle coming up with a name for her brand - particularly as she has such a strong vision. Dean quickly had one in mind and it was: Domesticool.

My partner was impressed with his branding and declared it “looked like an actual business”. And it did truly look like a van you would see on the street.

It was more frantic on Anisa’s side as they ended up with a logo that even her teammate Chisola described as “a bit bland”.

Amber-Rose was channelling her inner Spielberg while directing Anisa’s advert - with the edit showing her demanding plenty of takes. They are opting for an ad set at a football ground.

Liam’s original advert had to be reshot after Dean found out that he was focusing too much on the warming side of an air conditioning unit. The finalist did point out that most people will be coming to them for cooling, after all.

Dean also came up with a virtual showroom - while Anisa knocked up a new pizza. And that was a wrap for day one.

The next day opened with Dean showing off his branding and it got a bit of a mixed response from his teammates. While Anisa also had some critiques over her branding but the returning candidates were in uniform praise for the actual pizza.

It was time for last minute touches before the pitch - as Dean and Anisa worked on their speeches. Liam and Amber-Rose edited their future Oscar-contending adverts (was that a bit much?)

After showing off the adverts all that was left was the pitches. Anisa started by showing off her Zaal pizzas and Lord Sugar even declared it “very good”.

Responding to the industry experts, she explained how Zaal could have seasonal specials and changing menus to keep people “coming back”. Speaking to Lord Sugar some concerns were raised about building a brand through apps.

Next up was Dean and he came out to ‘daddy cool’ - a fitting choice. After anecdotes about his time as an actual apprentice, he showed off his virtual showroom but then in a comical moment he forgot about the Q&A and started to walk off, before realising the error.

After his pitch, the industry experts and Alan Sugar discussed the concerns about the scalability. And now all that was left was to head back to the boardroom for the final showdown.

