Strictly Come Dancing will be back to make your Saturday night far more fab-u-lous. The star-studded couples are set to take to the ballroom floor in a matter of hours.
The pairings were revealed at last weekend’s launch show, but one of the stars has since had to pull out. Dani Dyer had to quit after suffering an injury in rehearsals - find out more.
Her replacement has been announced. The new star has spoken about the ‘craziest 24 hours’ after getting the call.
Despite no elimination taking place this week, the favourite to leave the show first has been named. See the latest odds here.
The 14 remaining couples will perform their first routines together in a bumper length episode this evening. The start time has been confirmed, make sure you don’t get caught out.
If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.