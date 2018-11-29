What’s On Listings 29 Nov-5 Dec

Have your say

Theatre

Blackburn

Bay City Rollers: Bay City Rollers icon Les McKeown with a unique voyage back to the 1970s. £24. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sat, Dec 1 only

Chorley

Manford’s Comedy Club: Jason selects some of his favourite circuit comedians and sends them to Chorley Little Theatre for a great night of comedy. £12.50. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sat, Dec 1 only

Clitheroe

Clitheroe Comedy Club: with Patrick Monahan, Archie Kelly and Dave Thompson. £12.50. 7.15pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Fri, Nov 30 only

Robin Hood of Bowland Forest: join Robin Hood, Maid Marian and the band of merry men in their early adventures in Bowland Forest. From £5. 3pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Sun, Dec 2 only

Darwen

Eva Cassidy – The Story: the beautiful and yet tragic story of one of the world’s most iconic voices. £12. 7pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Nov 30 only

Comedy @ DLT: with MC Michael Legge, Addy Van Der Borgh, Harry Stachini and Brendon Burns. From £10. 8pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sat, Dec 1 only

Lancaster

Peter Pan: transporting audiences to Neverland with fairy dust, flight and catchy songs. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Until Sat, Jan 5

Don Quixote: the Bolshoi Ballet with a recorded performance. From £12.50. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Sun, Dec 2 only

Preston

The King and I: the much-loved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical broadcast from the iconic London Palladium. VUE Preston, The Capital Centre London Way, Walton-le-Dale, Preston PR5 4AW. Thu, Nov 29 only

Another Christmas Carol: enjoy an audience with Charles Dickens as he regales his audience with this hitherto-unknown festive tale. £10. Lancaster Suite, Preston Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 804444. Tue, Dec 4 only

Woman on Fire: an explosive one-woman show, celebrating the centenary of women first winning the right to vote. From £10. 7.30pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Wed, Dec 5 only

Southport

Gary Delaney - Gagster’s Paradise: another onslaught of lean, expertly crafted gaggery. £16. 8pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Fri, Nov 30 only

Warrington

Sarah Millican - Control Enthusiast: funny, frank and unapologetically filthy. From £27.50. 8pm. Pyramid & Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington. Tel: 01925 442345. Opens Tue, Dec 4 until Thu, Dec 6

Music

Rock

An Evening of Quo & Queen: the music of not one, but two of Britain’s greatest rock bands. From £15. 7.30pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Fri, Nov 3 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

Scolds Bridle + Ruth & Ken Powell: in concert. 8pm. Gregson LaneFolk Club, Nets Bar, Gregson Lane PR5 0FD. Tel: 01254 853929. Fri, Nov 30 only

Merry Hell: one of the UK’s premier festival bands, guaranteed to get you singing along to their uniquely original songs. From £11. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Wed, Dec 5 only

Pop

A Certain Ratio: a mainstay of the early Factory Records catalogue. £18.50. 7pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Sat, Dec 1 only

Classical

Handel’s Messiah: Blackburn Music Society presents Handel’s Messiah, candle-lit and played on period instruments. From £12. 7pm. Blackburn Cathedral, Cathedral Close, Blackburn BB1 5AA. Tel: 01254 262150. Sat, Dec 1 only

Brass Bands

Annual Christmas Concert: with Lostock Hall Memorial Band. Raffle, Father Christmas, mince pies and lots of Christmassy music. Free admission, collection will be taken. 7pm. Conservative Club, Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall. Sun, Dec 2 only

Guardian Concert Band: a Music for Christmas concert. 7.30pm. Fairhaven Methodist Church, Woodlands Road, Lytham St. Annes FY8 1BZ. Tue, Dec 4 only

Country & Western

Cash: full band celebration of the music of Johnny Cash. From £10. 8pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Sat, Dec 1 only

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Miscellaneous

Harris Live - Saraben: a fabulous low key acoustic version of the popular Preston covers band. £8. 7.30pm. Harris Museum, Art Gallery & Library, Market Square, Preston, PR1 2PP. Tel: 01772 903215/ Wed, Dec 5 only

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, jams/chutneys, gluten free, home produced vegetables/plants/flowers, hand crafted items. Ample parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Garstang Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Christmas Fair: with stalls, games, refreshments, lunches and fun. Meet Father Christmas! Free admission. 10am-2pm. Fulwood Methodist Church, Crossroads Centre, Watling St Road PR2 8EA

Etsy Made Local: meet local makers in your area whilst finding handmade, unique gifts for everyone. Free entry. 11am-4.30pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Christmas Fair: lots of Christmas goodies. Light lunches available. Admission free. 11am-2pm Knowle Green Church, Knowle Green, nr Longridge. Tel: 01254 878394

Christmas Fair: with Father Christmas, stalls, gifts and tombola. Refreshments on sale. Admission £1, under 16 free. 11am-2pm. All Saints, Higher Walton

Chorley URC Christmas Fair: lunches, bargains, home made goods, tombolas, children’s activities and a Christmas model railway! Visit Father Christmas. Everyone welcome for fun and fellowship. Adults £1, children free. 11.30am - 2pm. Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel. 01257 415067

Christmas Coffee Morning and Workshop: in aid of NSPCC. Gift stalls, handmade decorations, books, cards and bric a brac. £2 admission incl. refreshments. Workshop £20, make a welcome wreath for your door. Booking req. Incl. coffee, mince pie, soup and cake. 10am-1pm. Hutton Village Hall PR4 5SE. Tel: 01772 616542

Penwortham Farmers Market: eggs, cheese,meats, fresh fish, vegetables, fruits, jams, plants, chocolate, cakes, pies, veggie curries, herbs and spices, sauces, soaps and crafts. 9am-1pm. St Teresa’s Scout Hut, Queensway, Penwortham PR1 0DS

Sunday

Blossoming Art Exhibition & Craft Fair: refreshments, including light lunch available. Free admission. 10am-5pm. Kirkland Memorial Hall, The Avenue, Churchtown, Garstang PR3 0HR. Tel: 01253 799119

Christmas Fair: fancy goods, Christmas stall, jewellery, toys, jigsaws, books, CD’s, DVD’s, tombolas, cakes, refreshments etc. Plus Father Christmas! 11am- 1pm. St Gerard’s Parochial Centre, Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall

Winter Bazaar: from noon. St. Walburge’s Shrine Church, Weston St, Preston PR2 2QE

Etsy Made Local: meet local makers in your area whilst finding handmade, unique gifts for everyone. Free entry. 11am-3.30pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Wednesday

Cancer Care Christmas Coffee morning: festive cheer and seasonal shopping with many craft stalls and carol singing. 10am-2pm. Leighton Hall, Carnforth, Lancs, LA5 9ST. 01524 734474.

Thursday, Dec 6

Garstang Christmas Market: home baking, jams/chutneys, gluten free, home produced vegetables/plants/flowers, hand crafted items. Soup and apple pie available. Ample parking. Free entry. 10am-2pm. Garstang Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 603644

Special Events

Daily

Nativity Crib Festival: a wide variety of Nativity scenes, old, traditional and modern. Refreshments available. Free entry. 10.30am-3.30pm, Thu, Nov 29 until Sun, Dec 2. Forton United Reformed Church, School Lane, Forton PR3 0AS. Tel: 07912 572895

Christmas Tree Festival: a magical display of Christmas trees decorated by local firms, groups and individuals. Free entry. Noon-5pm, weekend 10am-5pm, Thu, Nov 29-Mon, Dec 3. St. Peter’s Church, Quernmore LA2 9EL

Friday

Sparklejollytwinklejingley: BBC Radio Lancashire’s John Gillmore and KTB Music come together to get you into a Christmas mood. £7. 7.30pm. Penwortham Priory Academy, Crow Hills Road, Penwortham PR1 0JE. Tel: 01772 933042

St Andrew’s Ceilidh: with bar and raffle. Proceeds to help homeless and disadvantaged across Lancashire. £12.50 including hot pot supper. 7.30pm. St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Lytham Road, Fulwood PR2 3AR. Tel: 07749 576296

Saturday

Nativity Windows Display: with craft stalls and refreshments. Sat, 1 and Sun, 2 Dec, 11am-4pm. Christchurch, Glasson Dock

Young Harris: aged 12-16? Fire your imagination and unleash your creative side at a workshop/project. Free. 12.30-3.30pm, first Sat of month. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 905412

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Climb the third highest spire in the country. Tours free, spire climb £2.50. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Construction Club: drop in and play with a massive supply of LEGO. Every fortnight, 10.30am-12.30pm, see www.theatkinson.co.uk for dates. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Sunday

Tree Week Open Day: tree/history tours in the grounds. See the latest restoration work. Refreshments, visitor centre and shop. See www.bankhall.org. Free entry. 11am-3pm. Bank Hall Bretherton, Liverpool Road, Leyland PR26 9AT

Winckley Square Christmas Concert: traditional carols with St Stephens Choir (carols will be signed) and the One Voice community Choir. Plus mulled wine, hot chocolate, parched peas or soup. Pop up bar. 3.30-6.30pm. Winckley Square, Preston

Christmas Craftacular: local artists and crafters with a wonderful and unique Christmas market. Plus music, street food, family crafts and Father Christmas in the wonderful Banqueting Hall (separate charge applies). £2 per person site fee, under 16s free. 10am-3pm. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton. Tel: 01254 852986

Nativity Windows Display: with craft stalls and refreshments. Sat, 1 and Sun, 2 Dec, 11am-4pm. Sunday service, ‘No Room at the Inn’, 11am, will feature village musicians and the recently formed village choir. Christchurch, Glasson Dock

Tuesday

Little Hands On: stories, art, singing, games and crafts to introduce little ones to the fascinating things you can see in the Harris. Free. 11am-noon. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Wednesday

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Nature’s Bounty: an exhibition of art by local artist Margaret Rodwell. Until Thu, Dec 13. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Morecambe Bay’s Hidden Heritage: the most wonderful aspects of the bay including ancient archaeology, unsung people, and mysterious ruins. Noon-4pm, daily until Feb 24, 2019. Lancaster Maritime Museum, Custom House, St George’s Quay, Lancaster LA1 1RB. Tel: 01524 382264

Sporting Chorley: Chorley Heritage Centre Group. Free admission. Mon, Wed, Sat & Sun, noon-3.30pm until end of Feb 2019. Farmhouse Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Frank Hampson – The Man who drew Dan Dare: daily until Mar 16, 2019 The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Thursday

Hambleton Litter Pick: picks and bags provided. Followed by a drink, food and natter. 10.30am. Meet at the Shovels Inn car park, Green Meadow Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 9AL. Tel: 01253 700066

Friday

Bingo Night: all funds raised to St John’s Out Rawcliffe Church. £5 a book. 7.30pm. Out Rawcliffe Village Hall PR3 6TR

Regular LINK Singles Night: coming along on your own? We have Link Up table so you can get to meet some new people. See www.northernlink.co.uk. £7.50 OTD. Last Fri of every month, 8.30pm-12.30am. Wellington Park, Burlington Gardens, Leyland

Saturday

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston Sunday

MCS Beach Clean: please bring suitable clothing and tough gloves. 11am-1pm. Meet at the Half Moon Bay cafe car park, Smithy Lane, Heysham LA3 2QH

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30-5.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Tuesday

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Vikings in the North West: the everyday life of the Vikings including what they would haven eaten. Food tasters available. £5. 7pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Military Whist & Dominos: £2 incl. tea and bsicuits. 7.30pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775

Hobbies

Thu, Jan 10

Beekeeping Course: for beginners. Starts Jan, 10 2019. Ten evening sessions followed by unlimited practical sessions in club apiary. Makes a great Christmas present! Apply via www.prestonbka.org.uk. Tel: 01772 726212

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Chorley FC Multi Sports Activity Programme: with experienced coaches. For boys and girls aged 6-14. £5 per session. Every Fri, 5-6pm, until Dec 14. Southlands High School, Clover Road, Chorley. Tel: 07804 145055

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Saturday

Fleetwood Walk: an hour’s health walk along the promenade followed by a drink and a natter. 2pm. Meet at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood FY7 6HF. Tel: 01253 700066

Saturday, Dec 8

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Next walk: Dec 8, Skipton. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £9. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Tuesday

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Wed, 9.30-11.30am. St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 07946 748898

Clubs/Societies

Thursday

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Whittle Seniors Art Group: for people aged 50+. Friendly group with mixed level of artists. Every Thu 10am-noon. £3, tutor lead monthly workshops/demos, extra £2. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Wheels for All Cycling: adaptable bikes ride for disable and autism person. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Whittle Seniors Computer Group: for people aged 50+. Tutor lead friendly group for people wanting to better understand how to use the software on their computers. Either bring your own laptop or use one in the computer room. Every Fri 11am-1pm. £3 incl refreshments. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Boogie Babies: Baby and Toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. No need to book. £3, no charge for siblings. 10-10.45am. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Saturday

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Preston Society - Birdwatching & Natural History: Chris Hassall on ‘The Evolution of Camouflage and Mimicry’. All welcome. www.prestonsociety.co.uk. £3 OTD. 7.30pm. St. Mary’s Church, Church Ave, Penwortham PR1 0AH. Tel: 07713 975321

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Wheels for All Cycling: adaptable bikes ride for disable and autism person. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Chipping Local History Society: Peter Debney on ‘My part in the Cold War – the story of an Air Defence Pilot’. Plus AGM and Jacob’s Join. All welcome. 7.15pm. St. Mary’s Community Hall, Chipping. Tel: 07731 499547

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Glasson Dock Reading Group: new members always welcome. Lively discussions, not too serious or intellectual. First Tues of the month. Various locations. Tel: 01524 751964

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Singing for Wellbeing: well known traditional folk carols and one or two local ones you may not know. No choral experience required. Small charge for a carol sheet. 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm (contact to be sure of dates). Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: hushabyebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Wheels for All Cycling: beginners to learn to ride cycling training. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

PRESTON CHESS CLUB: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £7. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408