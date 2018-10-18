What’s On Listings 18-24 Oct

Have your say

Theatre

Blackburn

The Hallé: two distinguished performers team up with the Hallé to perform what is simply the greatest of all cello concertos From £3. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Oct 19 only

Stewart Francis: his last tour ever. See him before he heads off… into the Punset. £17.50.8pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sun, Oct 21 only

Ministry of Science Live: 100% educational, 200% entertaining, 300% explosive, 400% fun. From £12. 2pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Wed, Oct 24 only

Chorley

CADOS Present For The Love of the Game: an inspirational about the strength of community and the power of working together.

From £8. 7.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Until Sat, Oct 20

Sing a Rainbow: St. George’s DAMS with a colourful extravaganza of music and dance. From £5. 7.30pm. St. George’s Church Hall, Halliwell Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276540. Opens Thu, Oct 18 until Sat, Oct 20

Funny Girl - The Musical: sensational production from the comfort of your local cinema featuring Sheridan Smith. £10. 7pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Wed, Oct 24 only

Clitheroe

We Are Scientists: US alternative rock band. £18. 7.45pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Fri, Oct 19 only

Darwen

Phil Nichol - Your Wrong: exploring our modern day need to be right about everything. From £13. 7.30pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sun, Oct 21 only

Hoot Owl: a bird of prey who thinks he is a master of disguise! From £6.50. 2pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Tue, Oct 223 only

Lancaster

The Astonishing Vacuum Cleaner Adventure: an interactive show aimed at children aged 7-10 and their grown-ups. Various dates. £7.50. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Until Thu, Oct 18

Henry V: Ben Hall of popular television drama, The Durrells, plays the title role. From £13.50. The Round, The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Until Sat, Oct 20

The Flying Deuces (U): Laurel & Hardy in the latest dementia friendly film screening. From £5.50. 2pm. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Mon, Oct 22 only

Gothic (18): Ken Russell’s bizarre re-imagining of the night that Mary Shelley gave birth to Frankenstein. From £5.50. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Tue, Oct 23 only

Frankentweenie (PG: the heartwarming take on Frankenstein involving a young boy and his dog. £2.50. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Opens Wed, Oct 24 until Thu, Oct 25

A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad): a completely super happy show. Except for all the bits about depression. From £11. The Round, The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Opens Tue, Oct 23 until Wed, Oct 24

Ormskirk

Beating Berlusconi!: unlikely but true story of the scouser who managed to blag his way into the AC Milan VIP suite during the Champions League. From £8. Edge Hill University, St Helens Rd, Ormskirk L39 4QP. Tel: 01695 584480. Fri, Oct 19 only

Preston

And Then There Were None: gripping murder mystery by the queen of crime! £8. Oct 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 & 20, 7.30pm. St. Andrew’s Church Hall, Liverpool Road, Longton, PR4 5AA. Tel: 01772 875418. Opens Thu, Oct 11 until Sat, Oct 20

Sing-A-Long-A Grease: don those pink jackets, grease up those quiffs and let your inhibitions go. From £28. Preston Charter Theatre, Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 804444. Fri, Oct 19 only

Emerald Storm: immense power and thunderous rhythms of Irish dance brought soaring into the 21st century. Preston Charter Theatre, Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 804444. Sat, Oct 20 only

Southport

Stick In The Wheel: telling stories through song that reconnect modern audiences to the past. From £13. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport, PR8 1DB. Tel: 01704 533333. Thu, Oct 18 only

Sherlock Holmes - The Sign Of Four: adventure, romance, comedy and one or two rather brilliant deductions! From £14. 7.30pm, Sat mat 1.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Opens Fri, Oct 19 until Sat, Oct 20

George Egg - DIY Chef: a brand new show demonstrating live cooking and laugh-out-loud comedy. From £12. 8pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Fri, Oct 19 only

Alfie Moore - Getting Away With Murder: the former Detective Sergeant with a thrilling and interactive journey through the art and science of murder investigation. £14. 8pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Sat, Oct 20 only

Suggs - What a King Cnut: fame is a tightrope and Suggs has fallen off many times £30. 8pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Wed, Oct 24 only

Music

Jazz

Jazz North Presents - Alt Shift J Festival: groundbreaking talent from the wider world of jazz. £10. 10am. The Grand, 18 York Street, and The Old Assembly Rooms, Lowergate, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Sat, Oct 20 only

Rock

Bingo Bay: Preston alt/rock band plus more artists. Charity evening for The Samaratians. £4. 7.30pm. Penwortham Sports and Social Club, Leyland Road, Penwortham PR1 9QE. Sat, Oct 20 only

Amused: songs across all seven Musea albums, including the latest, Drones. Free entry. 9pm. The Railway, 20 Steeley Lane, Chorley, PR6 0RD. Sat, Oct 20 only

SpiRock: superb rock/blues, singer/guitarist - live. All welcome. Free entry. From 7pm. Bamber Bridge FC PR5 6UU. Sat, Oct 20 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

John Tams & Barry Coope: described by Mojo as “one of the ultimate British songwriters”. £15. 8.30pm. Gregson Lane Folk Club, Nets Bar, Gregson Lane, Hoghton, PR5 0FD. Fri, Oct 19 only

Pop

Eddi Reader: the former lead singer of Fairground Attraction brings joyous life to all forms of song.. £25. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Thu, Oct 18 only

Choral

Pack Up Your troubles: with the Lidun Singers. Songs from the 20s, 30s and 40s. Proceeds to support homeless and disadvantaged across Lancashire. £5. 7.30pm. Fulwood Methodist Church, Watling Street Road, Fulwood PR2 8EA. Tel: 01772 717415. Sat, Oct 20 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Open Mic Night: Preston’s friendliest and best Open Mic Night, hosted by that inimitable indie minstrel, Matt Gallagher. 9pm, first Thu of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Wedding Showcase: see how your wedding could sparkle at the Shireburn. Noon-4pm. Shireburn Arms Whalley Road, Hurst Green, Clitheroe BB7 9QJ. Tel: 01254 826678

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Monday

Quiz Night: bar, raffle and supper. Play in teams of max four people. Adults only please. £5. 7.30pm. St Aidan’s Church Hall, Station Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 339381

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Garstang Unplugged – Singers Nights: Free entry. 8.30pm, every last Wed of month. The Kenlis Arms, Ray Lane, Barnacre, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602795

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: re-commences Oct 3. A lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, jams/chutneys, gluten free, home produced vegetables/plants/flowers, hand crafted items. Ample parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Garstang Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Table Top & New ‘2 U’ Sale: tables £10. 9.30am-12.30pm. Fulwood Methodist Church, Crossroads Centre, Watling St. Road,Fulwood PR2 8EA. Tel: 01772 716203

Ashton on Ribble aUTUMN Farmers’ Market: supporting local farmers and producers. Fresh seasonal produce and Fairtrade goods. Collecting point for the Preston foodbank. 9am-1pm, surgery for Ashton councillors 11am-noon. St Michael’s Church Hall, Tulketh Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 827835

Sunday

Farmers’ Market: one of the original markets in Lancashire. Farmers and growers are joined by bakers, confectioners and craftsmen and women. £1 per car, 50p per pedestrian. 10am-2pm. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986

Charity Makers Market and Craft Workshop: with local artists, designers and makers. Create your own gifts and entertain the kids. Ceramics, glass, wood, textiles, paitings and more. Free entry. 10.30am-4pm. New Longton Village Hall, Boundary Close, New Longton PR4 4YD

St Anne’s Antique Fair: jewellery, silver, postcards, lace, medals, Moorcroft and antiquarian books. CD stall in aid of Derian House Childrens Hospice. £1.50. 8.30am-3.30pm. The Aztex Centre, The Promenade, St Annes FY8 1LS

Fleamarket: profits to Lancashire Cat Rescue. Stalls, refreshments and tombola. There will be lots of bargains! 50p, accompanied children free. 9am-3pm. Barton Village Hall on the main A6 near Preston. Tel: 01772 750263

Vintage and Hand crafted Fair: artists and collectors selling clothing, accessories, jewellery, cakes, candles, soaps, plants, furniture and more. Money raised from cake sale to Heartbeat. Free entry and parking. Noon-5pm, third Sun of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Thursday

Vote 100 - Born a Rebel, Preston: a wonderful one-woman play about the life of Preston’s own legendary suffragette: Edith Rigby. Plus children’s workshop. From £5 incl. cream tea and post-performance discussion. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Friday

Frightened to Death: Murder Mystery experience plus a two course meal. £32. 6-9.30pm. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986

Multi Sports Activity Programme: for boys and girls, 6-14 yrs. With experienced goalkeeping coaches. 5-6pm every Fri until Oct 26. £5 per session. Chorley FC, Duke Street. Tel: 07804 145055

Saturday

Winckley Square Big Draw: develop your drawing skills with Pat Southern-Pearce and Ribble Urban Sketchers. To book, email louise.mor@groundwork.org.uk. Free. 10am-1pm and 2-4pm. Peoples Production Lab, 55 Guild Hall Street, Preston PR1 3NU

Preston Marina Clean: gloves, bags and pickers supplied, wear sturdy footwear, children welcome with adults. 11am-1pm. Beach Hut Coffee Shop, Preston Marina, Navigation Way PR2 2YP. Tel: 07713 255238

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Climb the third highest spire in the country. Tours free, spire climb £2.50. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Arun Ghosh Jazz Club for Kids: introducing children to the world of jazz £4.50. 10-10.45am and 11-11.45am. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599

Construction Club: drop in and play with a massive supply of LEGO. Every fortnight, 10.30am-12.30pm, see www.theatkinson.co.uk for dates. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Sunday

Winckley Square Big Draw: a family day of sketching. For more information or to book, email louise.mor@groundwork.org.uk. Free. 11-11.45am, noon-12.45pm and 2-2.45pm. Winckley Square, Preston

Monday

Michael Barrett: illustrated talk and presentation by author of best-selling graphic novel on the rise of Preston North End ‘The Invincibles’. Free entry. 5.30pm. Sharoe Green Library, 8 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood PR2 8ED. Tel: 0300 123 6703

Wednesday

Ghost Tours: ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where they will be waiting to serve you a two course meal. Ages 13+. From 5.30pm. £32. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Half Term Fun - Halloween Crafts: free, drop in. 10.30am-noon. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Exhibitions

Daily

The Web Of Life:beautiful weavings and wall hangingsby Lancaster artist Jaini Hadley . Daily until Oct 20. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500

Joseph Gudgeon: photographs of Preston’s former indoor market. Sat, Oct 13 until Sun, Nov 25. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Frank Hampson – The Man who drew Dan Dare: daily until Mar 16, 2019 The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Friday

Old School Brewery Open Evening: a top-quality, locally brewed pint. Free. 6-11pm, second Friday of every month. Each open evening is different, some with live music. Old School Brewery, Warton, LA5 9PL

Regular LINK Singles Night: coming along on your own? We have Link Up table so you can get to meet some new people. See www.northernlink.co.uk. £7.50 OTD. Last Fri of every month, 8.30pm-12.30am. Wellington Park, Burlington Gardens, Leyland

Saturday

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Christian meetings: non-denominational. No collections or request for money 4.30-5.30pm. Penwortham Priory Academy PR1 0JE. Tel: 07495 652676

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Tuesday

Afternoon Tea: good prizes and raffle. Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Christian meetings: non-denominational. No collections or request for money 7.30-8.30pm. Farringdon Community Centre PR1 5TR. Tel: 07495 652676

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

Painting Class: every Thu. St Annne’s Parish Rooms. Tel 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Painting Class: every Fri. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369

Saturday

Wine Tasting: take a wine tour all over Europe with professional wine expert Vanessa Bond. £25. 7-10pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333.

Saturday Art Club: love all things arty? You can even work towards an Arts Awards Discover Certificate. Ages 8-12. 10.30am-12.30pm each Sat until Sat, Nov 3. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Saturday, Oct 27

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Next walk: Oct 27, Braithwaite. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £9. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Tuesday

Painting Class: every Tue. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Garstang Walk: hour’s health walk around the wiends and paths along either the canal or the river with lovely views. 10.30am. Meet outside the Garstang Centre, Cherestanc Square Park Hill Road, PR3 1EF. Tel: 01253 700066

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Wed, 9.30-11.30am. St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 07946 748898

Clubs/Societies

Thursday

Wheels for All Cycling: adaptable bikes ride for disable and autism person. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Cake & Company: a drop-in for adults. Join us for a chat over cake and a cuppa. Music, board games and good company. All welcome. 10am-noon, third Fri of every month. Christ Church Community Hall, Victoria Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 875823

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Road, off Lune Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Boogie Babies: Baby and Toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. No need to book. £3, no charge for siblings. 10-10.45am. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Clubbercise with Stella: dancing in the dark with glowsticks to the greatest club anthems. Open to women and men. £4. 7pm. St Margaret’s Hall, Ingol. Tel: 07722 100101

Saturday

Embroiderers Guild - Parbold branch: for those who have an interest in embroidery and textile art. You do not have to be an expert. Email parboldITRep@embroiderersguild.co.uk. 2-4pm, second Sat of month. Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, WN8 7DN.Tel: 01772 461714

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Preston Society - Birdwatching & Natural History: Martin Jump on ‘Lancashire Landscapes, Flora and Fauna’. All welcome. www.prestonsociety.co.uk. £3 OTD. 7.30pm. St. Mary’s Church, Church Ave, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AH. Tel: 07713 975321

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Wheels for All Cycling: adaptable bikes ride for disable and autism person. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

The Continental Book Club: suggestions are put forward and everyone can have a vote. Free. 7.30pm, second Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Preston GeekUp: if you are interested in Technology, Computing or Cake, you are sure to be welcomed. Free. 7.30pm, third Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Western Front Association: ‘Naval Disaster on the Broad Fourteens’ by branch chairman Stan Grosvenor. Non WFA members welcome. 7.30pm. RAFA Club, Westby House, Golden Hill, Leyland

scRibble Creative Writing Group: friendly, welcoming Preston-based amateur writers’ group that’s always open to new faces. 7.30pm, last Mon of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group: friendly, relaxing support group. 7.30-8.30pm, last Tue of month. Community Centre, Unity Place, Buckshaw Village, Chorley

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm (contact to be sure of dates). Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369.

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: hushabyebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Wheels for All Cycling: beginners to learn to ride cycling training. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Chorley Lions: new members always welcome. 8pm, first and third Wed of the month. Euxton War Memorial Club, Wigan Road, Euxton

Avant Garden Club: meets every second Wed of month to discuss seasonal topics 10.30–11.30am. Beginners welcome. £7 inc refreshments. Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Road, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433777

Penwortham Bridge Club: learn to play in an informal friendly setting. Call for details. 7-9pm. Tel: 01772 743722

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

PRESTON CHESS CLUB: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £7. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408