What’s On Listings 15-21 Nov

Theatre

Chorley

Zoe Lyons: does Zoe Lyons have some sort of idea what she’s doing in life? Or is she the perfect example of an Entry Level Human? £15. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sat, Nov 17 only

The Madness of George III: National Theatre’s first ever live broadcast from Nottingham Playhouse. £10. 7pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Tue, Nov 20 only

Darwen

Lancaster

Comedy Classics In The Castle Cells: Mel Brooks’ iconic comedy Young Frankenstein (12A). From £5.50. 6pm and 8.30pm. Lancaster Castle’s Dungeons. Tel: 01524 598509. Thu, Nov 15 only

My Fair Lady the Musical: £15, under 18s £10. 7.15pm, Sat mat 2.15pm. Lancaster Grand Theatre, St Leonardgate, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 64695. Until Sat, Nov 17

Possum (15): chilling horror film incl. Q&A with cult comedy icon turned film director Mathew Holness. 8.35pm The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Sat, Nov 17 only

Lostock Hall

Searching for Matthew: a play about a mill girl’s search for her brother after the First World War. £3. 8pm. Lostock Hall Royal British Legion Club, 34 Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall PR5 5AD. Tel: 01772 464410. Fri, Nov 16 only

Preston

Don’t Go Into The Cellar - The Witching Hour: Montague Rhodes James returns with another selection of unsettling tales of antiquarian terror. £20. 7.30pm. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton. Tel: 01254 852986. Sat, Nov 17 only

Ribchester

Acting - It’s Not Plumbing: Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society present two short plays...with a twist. £5, proceeds to Ribchester Football Club. Doors 7pm. Village Hall, Ribchester. Tel: 01254 878530. Opens Thu, Nov 15 until Sun, Nov 18

Southport

The Time Machine: Rebecca Vaughan presents Elton Townend Jones’ radical new interpretation of the HG Wells classic. From £12. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Thu, Nov 15 only

Morgan & West’s Utterly Spiffing Spectacular Magic Show for Kids (And Childish Grown-ups!): a mountain of mysterious magic, a hatful of hyper-reality, and of course a truck full of tricks and tea. From £9. 2.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Sat, Nov 17 only

Warrington

Father Christmas Needs A Wee: when Father Christmas reaches house number ten he realises that he’s forgotten to do something rather important! From £10. 2.30pm. Pyramid & Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington. Tel: 01925 442345. Sat, Nov 17 only

Music

Rock

Roy Wood Rock and Roll Band: the musician who helped shape our musical Christmas. £29.50. 7.30pm. Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington, WA1 1BL. Tel: 01925 442345. Thu, Nov 15 only

The Stories: live punk rock, New Wave and Ska songs from the era 1976-82. All welcome. Free entry. 7pm. Bamber Bridge FC, PR5 6UU. Sat, Nov 17 only

Acoustic

Jake Bugg: experience this unique talent in his purest form, in an intense but intimate live setting. From £22.50. 7pm. Pyramid & Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington. Tel: 01925 442345. Mon, Nov 19 only

Jake Bugg: supported by the Leading Guy and Declan J Donovan. From £24.50. 7pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Tue, Nov 20 only

Pop

Space: gritty, edgy pop songs that capture the imagination of the listener. From £16. 8pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333.Fri, Nov 16 only

Soul

The Soul Convicts: the North West’s premier Soul Band. From £13. 8.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Nov 16 only

Motown, Soul and Disco: featuring DJ’s; Neil Grainger, Lee Roe, Tez Howarth and Keith Gunton. £7.50. 7.30pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Sat, Nov 17 only

Classical

Royal Northern Sinfonia: concert of French music. From £16. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Nov 16 only

Moor Park Light Orchestra: pieces by Strauss, Gershwin, Paul Simon and melodies from Ireland and Italy. Plus a specially arranged piece, ‘After the Armistice’ featuring tunes from 1919. £5, under 18s 50p OTD. 7.30pm. Chorley Methodist Church Hall. Sat, Nov 17 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Miscellaneous

Afternoon Keyboard Concert: with the bubbly Lancashire lass Elizabeth Harrison, one of the top UK keyboard performers. Held on behalf of Genesis North West. £5 OTD. 2pm. Leyland United Reformed Church, Hough Lane. Sun, Nov 18 only

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, jams/chutneys, gluten free, home produced vegetables/plants/flowers, hand crafted items. Ample parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Garstang Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Christmas Fair: with stalls, hand made rustic crafts, cakes, a chocolate tombola, raffle, snacks, lunches and the chance to have your photo taken with Father Christmas! 11am-3pm. Longton Methodist Church, Marsh Lane, Longton

St Ambrose Christmas Fair: gifts, crafts, scarves and jewellery, lucky dip, plants, raffle, bric-a-brac, hot dog stall, toys and books. See Father Christmas in his grotto and win a Christmas Hamper. Refreshments and music from Joy’s Music Group. 2pm. Moss Lane, Leyland, PR25 4XA

5th Winter Art Fair: over 40 makers from across the north west with a dazzling array of locally made art, craft and design. Lunches available. Free admission, parking £1. 11am-4pm. Sat 17 and Sun, 18 Nov. Lytham Hall, Ballam Road, Lytham. Tel: 01253 736652

Local Makers Craft Fair At Christmas: Meet the Maker, items for sale include hand made gifts, beautifully crafted jewellery, pottery and driftwood inspired items. Free entry. 11am-4pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Christmas Fair: all welcome. Free admission. 1-4pm. Moor Park Sports & Social Club, Blackpool Road, Preston PR1 6AD

Ashton on Ribble Farmers’ Market: supporting local farmers and producers. Fresh seasonal produce and Fairtrade goods. Collecting point for the Preston foodbank. 9am-1pm, surgery for Ashton councillors 11am-noon. St Michael’s Church Hall, Tulketh Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 827835

Saturday, Dec 1

Christmas Fair: with stalls, games, refreshments, lunches and fun. Meet Farther Christmas! Free adnission. 10am-2pm. Fulwood Methodist Church, Crossroads Centre, Watling St Road PR2 8EA

Sunday

Second-Hand Book Fair: 14 stalls with a wide range of subjects, plus a café serving excellent home-made food. Admission 60p, parking free. 10am-4pm. Grimsargh Village Hall, Preston Road, Grimsargh PR2 5Js. Tel: 01524 752968

Christmas Fleamarket: profits to Lancashire Cat Rescue. Stalls, refreshments and tombola. There will be lots of Christmas bargains! 50p, accompanied children free. 9am-3pm. Barton Village Hall on the main A6 near Preston. Tel: 01772 750263

Farmers’ Market: farmers and growers are joined by bakers, confectioners and craftsmen and women. £1 per car, pedestrians 50p. 10am-2pm. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton. Tel: 01254 852986

Christmas Craft Fair: get your christmas presents and avoid the hustle and bustle in the town centres. Free entry and parking. 10am-4pm. Lostock Hall Conservative Club, Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall

Flea market and table top sale: many bargains and refreshments available. Entrance 30p. 8am-2pm. Hoghton Village Hall, Blackburn Old Road, Hoghton PR5 0SG

Vintage and Hand crafted Fair: artists and collectors selling clothing, accessories, jewellery, cakes, candles, soaps, plants, furniture and more. Money raised from cake sale to Heartbeat. Free entry and parking. Noon-5pm, third Sun of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Friday

Ghost Tours: ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where they will be waiting to serve you a two course meal. Ages 13+. From 5.30pm. £32. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986

Saturday

Armistice Street Party: to mark the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War One. With talks, games, quizzes, a sing-a-long with Kenyon Yates, Grimsargh Community Choir and much more. £6, children £3, under 5s free. Grimsargh St. Michael’s School Hall. Tel: 07749 934208

Walking Watling Street: complete with cockle shells, banners, determination and dedication 50,000 women trudged to London... Exploring this forgotten pilgrimage through dance and song. 12.30-2.30pm. Preston Flag Market, Cheapside, Preston PR1 2PP. Tel: 01772 903215

Blackburn Comic Con: stars of TV and film, autograph and photo opportunities, Q&A sessions, traders and cosplay fun. £8, child £4. 9.30am. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Climb the third highest spire in the country. Tours free, spire climb £2.50. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Construction Club: drop in and play with a massive supply of LEGO. Every fortnight, 10.30am-12.30pm, see www.theatkinson.co.uk for dates. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Sunday

Winckley Square Guided Walk and Talk: ‘Former Residents’. Booking required at www.eventbrite.co.uk or email louise.mor@groundwork.org.uk. Free, donations welcome. 2pm. Winckley Square Gardens, Preston

Windrush Family Sunday: music, food and fun, plus DJ Isa Cole. Free. Noon-2pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Tuesday

Book Signing Event: with Michael Barrett, author of the graphic novel ‘Preston North End and the Rise of The Invincibles’. 1-3pm. Sir Tom Finney Pub, Penwortham

Wednesday

Windrush Audio-Described Exhibition Tour: refreshments provided. For people with visual impairments but all welcome. Free. 1pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Preston’s Windrush Generation - The first 70 years: an honest and sometimes tough look at the experiences of the Windrush Generation. Until Sun, Nov 25. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Joseph Gudgeon: photographs of Preston’s former indoor market. Sat, Oct 13 until Sun, Nov 25. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Nature’s Bounty: an exhibition of art by local artist Margaret Rodwell. Tue, Nov 20 until Thu, Dec 13. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Sporting Chorley: Chorley Heritage Centre Group. Free admission. Mon, Wed, Sat & Sun, noon-3.30pm until end of Feb 2019. Farmhouse Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Frank Hampson – The Man who drew Dan Dare: daily until Mar 16, 2019 The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Friday

Meat Bingo: all welcome. 8pm. Moor Park Sports & Social Club, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6AD

Whist and Dominoes: £2 inc tea and biscuits. 7.30pm. Whitechapel Village Hall, Goosnargh

Saturday

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30-5.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Tuesday

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

Painting Class: every Thu. St Annne’s Parish Rooms. Tel 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Chorley FC Multi Sports Activity Programme: with experienced coaches. For boys and girls aged 6-14. £5 per session. Every Fri, 5-6pm, until Dec 14. Southlands High School, Clover Road, Chorley. Tel: 07804 145055

Painting Class: every Fri. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369

Saturday

Windrush Painting Workshop: use seeds, spices and flowers to create canvases inspired by the Caribbean Islands. Ages 12+. Free. 1-4pm. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Fleetwood Walk: an hour’s health walk along the promenade followed by a drink and a natter. 2pm. Meet at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood FY7 6HF. Tel: 01253 700066

Saturday, Nov 24

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Nov 24 - Warton; Dec 8 - Skipton. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £9. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Tuesday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Sparkling Wines & Champagne: tasting a wide range of sparkling wines from around the globe. With the Lancashire Wine School. £30. 7pm. Holiday Inn, Preston PR1 3AU. Tel: 01253 301934

Painting Class: every Tue. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Wed, 9.30-11.30am. St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 07946 748898

Clubs/Societies

Thursday

Whittle Seniors Art Group: for people aged 50+. Friendly group with mixed level of artists. Every Thu 10am-noon. £3, tutor lead monthly workshops/demos, extra £2. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Chorley Lions: a warm welcome given to everyone interested in finding out more. 8pm, first Thu of the month. The Insty, Euxton War Memorial Institute, 195 Wigan Road, Euxton, PR7 6NZ

Wheels for All Cycling: adaptable bikes ride for disable and autism person. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Whittle Seniors Computer Group: for people aged 50+. Tutor lead friendly group for people wanting to better understand how to use the software on their computers. Either bring your own laptop or use one in the computer room. Every Fri 11am-1pm. £3 incl refreshments. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Cake & Company: a drop-in for adults. Join us for a chat over cake and a cuppa. Music, board games and good company. All welcome. 10am-noon, third Fri of every month. Christ Church Community Hall, Victoria Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 875823

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Road, off Lune Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Boogie Babies: Baby and Toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. No need to book. £3, no charge for siblings. 10-10.45am. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Clubbercise with Stella: dancing in the dark with glowsticks to the greatest club anthems. Open to women and men. £4. 7pm. St Margaret’s Hall, Ingol. Tel: 07722 100101

Saturday

Embroiderers Guild - Parbold branch: for those who have an interest in embroidery and textile art. You do not have to be an expert. Email parboldITRep@embroiderersguild.co.uk. 2-4pm, second Sat of month. Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, WN8 7DN.Tel: 01772 461714

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Hardy Plant Society North West Group: Matthew Smith of Brighter Blooms on ‘A History of Tulips & Tulipmania’. Plus plant sale. First time visitors free. 7.30pm. Samlesbury War Memorial Hall on Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury. Tel: 07748 915985

Preston Society - Birdwatching & Natural History: Images From The Preston Society. All welcome. www.prestonsociety.co.uk. £3 OTD. 7.30pm. St. Mary’s Church, Church Ave, Penwortham PR1 0AH. Tel: 07713 975321

Girls Club: for girls 6-16 years. 6.30-8pm. Knowle Green Church, Knowle Green, nr Longridge. Tel: 01254 878394

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Wheels for All Cycling: adaptable bikes ride for disable and autism person. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

The Continental Book Club: suggestions are put forward and everyone can have a vote. Free. 7.30pm, second Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Preston GeekUp: if you are interested in Technology, Computing or Cake, you are sure to be welcomed. Free. 7.30pm, third Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Western Front Association: non WFA members welcome. 7.30pm, fourth Mon of the month. RAFA Club, Westby House, Golden Hill, Leyland

scRibble Creative Writing Group: friendly, welcoming Preston-based amateur writers’ group that’s always open to new faces. 7.30pm, last Mon of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Chorley & District Gardening Club: ‘Plant Hunting in Madeira & The Azores’ a talk by Razvan Chisu. Visitors £3, members £1.50 incl. refreshments. 7.30pm. Chorley Cricket Club, Sandringham Road PR7 1LG. Tel: 01257 270371

Chipping Local History Society: Helen Loxam on ‘The evolution of the Lancashire Port Commission, incl. Lancaster and Glasson Dock’. 7.45pm. St. Mary’s Community Hall, Chipping. Tel: 01772 864289

Preston Gardening Society: Peter Foley with ‘Winter Colour in the Garden’. 7.30pm. St Andrew’s Church Hall, Tulketh Road Ashton. Tel: 768637

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm (contact to be sure of dates). Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369.

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: hushabyebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Wheels for All Cycling: beginners to learn to ride cycling training. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Avant Garden Club: meets every second Wed of month to discuss seasonal topics 10.30–11.30am. Beginners welcome. £7 inc refreshments. Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Road, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433777

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

PRESTON CHESS CLUB: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £7. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408