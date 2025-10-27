This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The group are set to perform their biggest shows to date with three outdoor concerts in summer 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GRAMMY-winning act Wet Leg have announced three huge shows to take place in 2026.

The band are set for outdoor gigs in Manchester, Leeds and London.

Here’s when you can catch the band on their next tour, along with when tickets will be on sale this week.

The British music story of the last few years has belonged to Wet Leg, and the Mercury Prize-nominated duo is ready to continue their ascent by announcing the biggest headline shows of their career.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers—who recently released their chart-topping sophomore album, Moisturizer—have confirmed a trio of colossal outdoor concerts set for the summer of 2026. The shows represent the band’s sharp, successful evolution from indie darlings into a full-scale, arena-ready live force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wet Leg are set to perform three of their biggest shows to date in 2026, with dates in Manchester, Leeds and London. | Provided

The run of gigs, which will take place across three nights in early July, marks a significant step up in venue size, culminating in their largest-ever headline performance. The Isle of Wight five-piece will also be bringing along highly-regarded support act English Teacher for all dates.

Since their debut viral single ‘Chaise Longue’ in 2021, the duo has become one of the UK's most successful musical exports, known for their sharp, witty lyrics, deadpan delivery, and guitar-driven sound that blends indie rock and post-punk revival.

Their self-titled 2022 debut album was a critical darling, earning them multiple accolades, including three Grammy Awards and several Brit Awards (including Best New Artist and Best British Group).

Having recently released their chart-topping sophomore album, Moisturizer, Wet Leg continues to distinguish themselves through their unique blend of raw energy and effortless cool, leading them to consistently sell out venues and elevate their status as a major festival act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where are Wet Leg performing on their 2026 summer tour?

You can catch the group at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Wet Leg on their 2026 tour dates?

Tickets to all three shows are set to go on sale through ticketing agents, including Ticketmaster, on October 31 at 9:30am GMT. There are currently no pre-sale tickets available for the shows, according to Ticketmaster.

Getty Images for Florence + the 🎤 Florence + The Machine UK tour 2026 – how to get tickets & VIP packages 🎶 £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Florence + The Machine have announced their Everybody Scream Tour 2026, with huge arena shows lined up across the UK including London’s O2, Manchester Co-op Live, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Fans can register and prepare now via Ticketmaster 🎫 ahead of presales opening on 3 September and general on-sale from 5 September. For those wanting to take the experience up a notch, Seat Unique 💫 offers exclusive VIP hospitality packages. Expect premium seats, luxury dining, lounge access and five-star treatment while watching Florence Welch deliver her spellbinding live set. With demand expected to be sky-high, it pays to be ready – secure your place as soon as tickets go live. 👉 Check Ticketmaster for presale & on-sale dates or explore VIP with Seat Unique 🎟️✨