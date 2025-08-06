Netflix’s Wednesday is back and has a delightful surprise waiting fans in season two 🚨💕🕷

Wednesday’s second season has finally arrived.

The first part landed on Netflix and includes a big surprise.

It is not the big name cast additions - but a nod to a Halloween classic.

A season of Netflix’s Wednesday is like a box of chocolate, you never know what is going to crawl out. The first collection of episodes surprised fans with an incredible dance number that was simply a must-watch.

Heading into the long-awaited second series, the first half of which landed today (August 6), viewers were probably wondering how they would one-up that moment. Had the creators conjured up anything extra special in the nearly three year gap to match it.

However, it is not the new faces that catch the eye in the first episode. Here’s all you need to know:

Wednesday’s biggest surprise is a nod to Halloween classic

Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Wednesday season 2 | Netflix

Halfway through the first episode of Wednesday’s second series on Netflix, there comes a truly jaw dropping stop-motion animation sequence. It comes out of nowhere with no hints leading up to it.

The new episodes see Wednesday’s brother Pugsley Addams (Isaac Ordonez) arrive at Nevermore Academy - moving into Caliban Hall. On his first night he is told the tale of Skull Tree as part of a tradition for new arrivals in the dorm.

To help illustrate the spooky story, the show features a lengthy scheme of black-and-white stop-motion animation in the style of Tim Burton’s own Halloween classics Frankenweenie and the Corpse Bride. The Edward Sissorhand director is behind the camera for multiple episodes again in Wednesday season two, including the opener: Here We Woe Again.

Before he turned his attention to live-action movie-making, Burton initially made his name in the world of animation. He actually worked at Disney as a storyboard artist and animator in the 1980s.

After making his name with huge hits like Beetlejuice and Batman, he returned to the world of animation by directing 2005’s Corpse Bride and later Frankenweenie in 2012, which was in black-and-white. He was also involved in adapting his poem The Nightmare Before Christmas into a movie, although that was directed by Henry Selick.

The sequence in Wednesday’s season two premiere harks back to Frankenweenie and if you have yet to see that film, you now have the perfect excuse.

Wednesday season two part one is now streaming on Netflix. The second volume will arrive on September 3.

