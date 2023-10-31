Manchester Pride, Download and TRNSMT among nominees at UK Festival Awards at Freight Island - full shortlist
The awards shed light on the best aspects of the UK festival scene
and live on Freeview channel 276
The only UK awards ceremony dedicated to festivals has announced its 2023 shortlist. This year, the awards night will be held right here in Manchester.
The 18th edition of the UK Festival Awards will be held on Tuesday December 5 at Manchester’s Escape to Freight Island. The night will be a combination of getting in the mood for Christmas and celebrating the best that UK festivals have to offer.
This year the most standout festivals will be awarded once more and two brand new categories added. Best Micro Festival, which celebrates those super-boutique events, and Transport Impact Innovator, which will highlight festivals that strive to reduce the huge impacts of audience travel.
These come on top of returning, fan-voted awards including Best Large, Medium and Small Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival, Best New Festival, The Grassroots Festival Award, Best Family Festival, The UK Greener Festival Award and Best Non-Music Festival.
As well as those awards, a special festival industry panel of 20 judges is also assembled to judge further award winners such as Best Festival Production, The Brand Activation Award, Promoter of the Year, Line-Up of the Year, The Community Impact Award and many more.
Tickets to the UK Festival Awards 2023 at Escape to Freight Island
Tickets for individual seats and tables of up to 12 people are on sale through the festival website. Individual seats start at almost £190.
Full UK Festival Awards 2023 shortlist
The full list of nominees for all of the awards up for grabs is listed below. Highlighted in bold are the Manchester festivals nominated.
The Innovation Award
Amplead Apply to Play at Isle of Wight
NFT-Tix at Sarajevo Film Festival
NFT-Tix - Garden of Dreams
Tagmix at Multiple Festivals
Marketing Campaign of the Year
Barn on the Farm
Boardmasters
Camp Bestival
Forbidden Forest
Kendal Calling - Take Your Tent Home
Truck Festival
Best Festival Production
Black Deer Festival
Bluedot
Boomtown
Fly Open Air
Terminal V Festival
We Are FSTVL
The Brand Activation Award
It's In the Bag Cancer Support at Testfest
Stoli Vodka @ El Dorado by The Collab
Brewdog @ El Dorado by The Collab
Amazon Fashion @ El Dorado by Collab
Lidl @ Various Festivals by CSM Live
Absolut Born to Mix by Magic Number
Line-Up of the Year
110 Above
Africa Oye
bluedot
Love Supreme
Standon Calling
We Out Here
Best Non-Musical Festival
Festival of Bounce
Homotopia
Manchester Film Festival
Voices of Windrush
Womanifest
Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival
Promoter of the Year
bluedot/From the Fields
DHP Family
Fly Festivals and Events
Neapolitan Music
JBM Music
The Cambridge Club/S&C Productions
Best festival for Emerging Talent
110 Above
Breaking Bands
Focus Wales
Sound City
Standon Calling
Tramlines
Best Family Festival
3 Wishes Fairy Festival
Call of the Wild
Eden Festival
RockWich Festival
Whitchurch Children's Festival
Woo Fest
The UK Greener festival Award
American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
Cambridge Folk Festival
Greenbelt
Green Gathering
Love Saves The Day
The Grassroots Festival Award
110 Above
Barn on the Farm
Breaking Bands Festival
Crapfest
Lovefest UK
Woo Fest
The Festivals’ Favourite Agency Award
ATC Live
Candy Artists
Get Comedy
Midnight Mango
Mother Artists
Wasserman Music
The Transport Impact Innovator Award
The Green Gathering
Junction 2 Festival
2000 Trees
Greenbelt Festival
Boomtown Fair
Above & Beyond @ On The Beach
Timber Festival
bluedot
Best New festival
Coast Fest
Festival of Bounce
Good Vibrations Society
Maid of Stone
Salt & Tar
Tewkesbury Live Free Music Festival
Best Metropolitan Festival
Altitude Comedy Festival
Burn It Down
Crapfest
Dot to Dot
Homotopia
RADAR Festival
The Sarah Nulty Community Impact Award
Africa Oye
Boardmasters
Teddy Rocks Festival
Tramlines
Victorious
Woo Fest
Best Micro Festival
Breaking Bands Festival
Burn It Down Festival
Crapfest
Lovefest UK
RockWich Festival
Vans in the Valley
Best Small Festival
A New Day Festival
Barn on the Farm
Call of the Wild
Coast Fest
New Forest Folk Festival
RADAR Festival
Best Medium-sized Festival
2000trees
ArcTanGent
Bloodstock Festival
Beautiful Days
Bearded Theory
Kendal Calling
Best Large Festival
Barclaycard Presents Isle of Wight Festival
Boardmasters Festival
Download Festival
Manchester Pride
TRNSMT
Victorious Festival