Watch Holly Willoughby's reaction as Lancashire County Council name their latest gritter after her

When Shropshire Council renamed their gritter truck Phillip Snowfield, co-presenter Holly Willoughby was understandably feeling a little, well, left out in the cold.

But Lancashire County Council drove to the rescue in their own specially named, bright-yellow gritting vehicle.

The gritter's new signage is put in place

Live on This Morning today, LCC revealed their brand-new member of the fleet: "Holly Chilloughby".

Holly, looking a little taken aback by the stunt, said "Thank you, I feel honoured, that's very very kind.

Stiffling giggles, she added "If you see my gritter around the country, do take a photo"