If life’s a drag - then this Preston workshop’s for you

Are you a budding Danny La Rue?

Well, if you think you could do with a real change - then drag yourself along to a unique workshop taking place in Preston.

A production company is travelling the UK bringing the art of drag to a wider audience.

Summer Films is producing a new, six-part, prime-time documentary series for Channel 4.

One of the episodes will be based in Preston and the series makers want to hear from people who are interested giving drag a go for a special local charity performance.

Assistant producer Sally Ainsworth was born in Blackburn and attended UCLan.

She said: “We are working with a very talented group of drag queens from Manchester who will be running a workshop called The Drag Lab where people interested in trying drag - either as performance or as a confidence booster - can attend.

“We are looking to include men and women of all ages, from both the LGBTQ community and the wider community at large who might like to give it a go and who feel they would benefit from this experience.”

She added: “Through the transformational process of drag we want to tell people’s stories in a heartfelt and honest way and through these characters we also want to learn about the city itself.”

Applications close in four weeks. Everyone is welcome, whatever your gender.

Email THELAB@SUMMERFILMS.CO.UK