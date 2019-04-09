Don’t Tell The Bride is looking for couples to appear on its new series

Brides-to-be – have you always dreamed of your perfect wedding? Future grooms – do you have big ideas that could impress your partner?

Then how do you fancy getting £13,000 to spend on your wedding day?

That’s how much E4’s Don’t Tell The Bride programme is offering couples who take part in its next series.

What’s the catch?

For those unfamiliar with the show, Don’t Tell The Bride follows a couple who have been given £13,000 and three weeks to organise their big day.

But here’s the catch – one partner (traditionally the groom) has to plan every little detail of the wedding, from the dress to the bridesmaids to the cake, with no help.

How to apply

Contact the show makers here

While the programme generally features heterosexual pairings, past episodes have seen LGBT couples walk down the aisle.