A funeral has been held for BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry

Family and friends have gathered at a private service in Sale, Greater Manchester for the funeral of TV presenter Dianne Oxberry.

Oxberry was a well-known presenter, working on everything from current affairs programme Inside Out North West to Radio 1.

Tributes poured in after the 51-year-old died from ovarian cancer at the Christie Hospital in Manchester in January.

After studying meteorology, Oxberry became the North West’s weather presenter in 1994, as well as fronting Inside Out North West. She also worked alongside Simon Mayo and Steve Wright on Radio 1 during her career, and as a reporter for BBC Sport, covering events such as the Manchester 10k and the Great North Run.

In 2002, Oxberry was asked to present BBC Radio Manchester’s lunchtime show. She then went on to co-host the station’s flagship breakfast show with Eamonn O’Neal between 2006 and 2008.

Oxberry's husband, Ian Hindle, launched a crowdfunding page and wrote: "Dianne died in early January after a very short battle with ovarian cancer.

"The money raised will be used to help families and individuals who have, or are suffering from, this aggressive disease.

