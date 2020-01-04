TV medium Derek Acorah dies after 'very brief illness'

Have your say

TV mystic Derek Acorah has died aged 69, his wife has said.

The self-styled spiritual medium, whose real name is Derek Johnson, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and launched the paranormal reality TV series Most Haunted in 2001.

His wife Gwen Acorah shared the news in a statement on his official Facebook page, adding that the psychic had been in intensive care after falling into a coma.

"Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I'm devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness," she wrote.

"Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me - I can never thank you enough."

Acorah found fame as a spiritual medium and fronted Predictions With Derek Acorah early in his TV career.

He went on to appear in series 20 of Celebrity Big Brother, where he came fourth.