TV celebrity chef James Martin returns with brand new live tour.

Following four sell-out tours James Martin Live will see the popular TV chef and best-selling author visit 20 amazing venues across England, Scotland and Wales, combining the perfect ingredients of mouth-watering dishes with his warm Yorkshire wit.

The exciting and fast-moving show will visit York Barbican on Friday February 21, Hull Connexin Live on Saturday February 22 and Sheffield City Hall on Thursday March 06.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday April 12 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

“Be prepared for a laugh-out-loud, high-energy night out filled with tantalising flavours that will leave your taste buds craving,” said James.

“The live tours are brilliant so I can’t wait to get back out and do it all over again. If you’ve seen the live show previously then you know that our main aim is to have fun and if you haven’t been before, why not?!

“I’m going to be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips to take to your own kitchen but above all else, let’s get together and have a laugh.”

James Martin has been entertaining and educating the nation for three decades with his expert culinary skills both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.

Previous live tours have seen him build the ‘biggest and best bacon and cheese butty’, perform ‘surgery’ on a Barbie doll to create a Baked Alaska, invite audience members to show off their tattoos and even pick up his guitar to perform live.

More than 65,000 people flooded to see James’ last two tours to witness his expert culinary skills and for 2025 audiences can expect a no-holds barred night of entertainment, filled with delicious buttery recipes, comedy, cars, nostalgic stories and music.